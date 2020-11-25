More facilities opened in Lakki hospitals

LAKKI MARWAT: Commissioner, Bannu Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai inaugurated modern operating theatres, labour rooms and neonatal care centres at the District Headquarters Hospital Lakki Marwat and Government City Hospital here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the modern equipment and facilities were provided to the hospitals in Lakki Marwat with the help of an American organisation to facilitate the patients. Dr Nabila Ali, Country Director, American Welfare Organisation JSI, Dr. Faheem Hussain, Deputy DG Health, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Anwar Khan Sherani, MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Haleem-ur-Rehman Khattak, MS City Hospital Surgeon Dr. Ishtiaq Khan and others were also present on the occasion. The commissioner said that better health facilities would be available in hospitals after the installation of modern equipment. “Our welfare organization has been working in Pakistan for the last 25 years. We not only provide modern equipment in the hospitals but will also review these centers twice a month for another two years to run them,” Dr Nabila Ali, Country Director, JSI, said. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb said that on behalf of JSI, he thanked the organisation for setting up the most modern operation theatre, labour rooms and Neonatal care centres in Lakki Marwat in the southern districts. —Correspondent