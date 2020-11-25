Labour Dept asked to streamline scholarship process for poor children

PESHAWAR: Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has asked the Labour Department officials to streamline the mechanism of educational scholarship for children of labourers.

“The children of labourers and factory workers will be awarded scholarships in the best educational institutions in the country. Efforts are being made to ensure that children of the laborers also find the opportunity to study abroad,” he said while speaking at a consultative meeting to streamline the process of scholarships under the Workers Welfare Board. An official handout said that suggestions were being sought from various universities so that the Workers Welfare Board changed the method of scholarships in accordance with merit.

The representatives from various colleges and universities attended the meeting. Secretary Labour Akbar Khan and other officials of the Labour Department were also present.

The minister said that the Workers Welfare Board was spending a huge amount on scholarships so that the standard of education should be brought in line with the requirements of modern times. He said that the government wanted the children of the labourers to hold high positions for which they would be provided opportunities. Shaukat Yousafzai said that there should be proper mechanisms of career counseling so that students from colleges and universities can choose the right field.

He also sought suggestions from college and university representatives to formulate a strategy for this purpose.