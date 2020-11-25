Fakhar tests negative, back home

LAHORE: Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has been permitted to end his isolation and go back home after he cleared his Covid-19 and other tests.

Zaman missed the New Zealand tour despite being named in Pakistanâ€™s 35-man squad.

Hours before the team was to leave for Auckland from Lahore on Monday, he developed a fever and showed symptoms similar to those of Covid-19 because of which he was withdrawn from the touring party.