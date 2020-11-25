403 shops sealed, mall fined Rs500,000 over SOP violations

The district administrations of Karachi have sealed 403 shops in different parts of the city over non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the Sindh government to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The shopping centres that have been sealed include the Dolmen Mall and the Saima Paari Mall, while outlets of J. (Junaid Jamshed) and Almirah as well as other shops have also been sealed.

The District East administration sealed the Dolmen Mall on Tariq Road and also fined the shopping centre’s management Rs500,000. The District Central administration also warned numerous shop owners to strictly comply with the SOPs.

The district administrations also forced markets to close in all the subdivisions of the city, including the North Nazimabad, Gulberg, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and New Karachi neighbourhoods.

Under the orders of the deputy commissioner of the East district, the assistant commissioner and the Mukhtiarkar took action in the Ferozabad locality to enforce the latest restrictions, whereby shops are to be closed by 6pm.

According to the information released by the district administrations, 53 shops at the Dolmen Mall, 320 at the Saima Paari Mall and 30 others selling clothes, electronic items and other products have been sealed over SOP violations.