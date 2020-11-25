Directive to seal shops of profiteers

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has taken stern notice of the sale of essential commodities at exorbitant prices in some areas and ordered to seal the shops of habitual profiteers.

The minister was chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Price Control here at Civil Secretariat Tuesday to review the availability of essential commodities, prices and monitoring mechanism. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Additional Secretary Industries and Commerce, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting while commissioners, deputy commissioners and police officers from across the province attended the meeting through video link.

The minister directed for focusing on locally produced sugar in the markets. He questioned the administrative officers participating in the meeting that if the administration notifies the prices then why it is not implemented. It is their responsibility to implement the administrative officers after notifying the prices. He directed the officers concerned to ensure 100 percent installation of panaflex of price in the markets. He said the people were getting significant relief from Sahulat bazaars and flour, sugar, pulses and other commodities were being made available in these markets at lower prices than the normal market. He said that the administration should work actively to eradicate profiteering in the general markets.

cooperation between CPWB, police: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed called on DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan here on Tuesday. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan stressed on the need to further enhance the bilateral cooperation for the support and rehabilitation of the children facing forced labour, violence, exploitation and begging. He appreciated Sarah Ahmed's services for the welfare of the children.

The CPWB chairperson said police and other authorities were working for the protection, bright future and rehabilitation of the children. The DIG said 989 beggars had been arrested and 506 cases registered so far during the campaign going on against begging. He said 221 children begging on the streets had also been handed over to the CPWB.