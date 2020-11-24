LAHORE/Sialkot: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government was sincerely busy in providing edibles of good quality to the people on discount rates through Sahulat bazaars.

He stated this while talking to the reporters during his visit to Sahulat bazaar in Sambrial. Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, Commissioner Gujranwala Gulzar Hussain Shah, RPO Nazir Garha, DPO Asad Hasan Alvi and others also accompanied him.

The chief minister said that strict action was being taken against hoarders and profiteers in the entire province without any discrimination due to which necessities of life, including flour and sugar were easily available to the people in the open market. He vowed that he would take every step to provide some relief to the people against inflation.

Usman Buzdar inspected various stalls in Sahulat bazaar and asked from the people about quality and price of the commodities. The chief minister announced that Daska-Sambrial road and Sambrial-Airport road would be reconstructed in the near future. He took serious notice of the poor sanitation in Sambrial and approved the immediate recruitment of the sanitation staff against vacant posts. Later on, he inspected the Airport police station and announced Rs100,000 grant for the police. Earlier, Usman Buzdar arrived at the Sialkot International Airport via helicopter with no prior information from Zafarwal and later, departed to Lahore.