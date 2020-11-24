ATC confirms interim bail of PML-N leaders

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday confirmed interim bail granted to PML-N leaders including MNA Parvaiz Malik, Ali Parvaiz Malik, Shaista Malik and others in Lahore NAB office clash case. The court ordered the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 500,000 each for the purpose.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the pre-arrest bail applications filed by more than thirty PML-N leaders and workers. The defence counsel argued the accused were present outside NAB office to express solidarity with PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz but they were not involved in clashes with police. They submitted that allegations levelled against their clients were baseless and pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail granted to them. The court after hearing arguments confirmed the interim bail granted to the accused.