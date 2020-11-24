Kidnapped man found dead

LAHORE: Damaged body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from fields on Monday. The victim identified as Rasheed was kidnapped from Nawab Mashkoor Town couple of days ago. The victim's family had lodged an application for the case registration and recovery of the victim.

On Monday, his body was recovered from Sundar. Animals had damaged most of the body parts. The victim's family gathered on Ferozepur Road and staged a protest demonstration against SHO and Choki incharge. Traffic remained blocked for hours. Police officers reached the scene and assured them of justice.