COVID-19: 2 college lecturers test positive in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/NOWEHSRA: Two women lecturers of the Government Girls Degree College No. 2, were quarantined after they tested positive for the Covid-19 on Monday.

The college administration said that two women lecturers had reported positive for the coronavirus and were sent home to quarantine to stem the spread of the virus in the institution.The officials added that the district administration had been informed in writing about the new coronavirus cases to take necessary steps for controlling the Covid-19 spread at the college.

They said the administration was requested to make arrangements for conducting coronavirus test of other staff members and students as well.On the other hand, the staff members and students were found following the standard operating procedures against the coronavirus to save precious lives from the viral disease.The parents of the students appealed to the district administration to take precautionary steps to stem the spread of fast-travelling infectious disease.

NOWSHERA: Two government schools were closed down after 21 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus during the last two days in the district on Monday. According to Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan and District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah, the number of patients infected by the fatal Covid-19 were increasing with each passing day since the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the news case, they said the number of confirmed infected patients reached 1216.The officials said that two schools, including Government High School No. 1, Nowshera Cantt and Government High School No. 1, Banda Nabi, were closed down for 10 days after positive cases of coronavirus reported.

Similarly, smart lockdown was imposed in several towns and villages of the district following the reports of Covid-19 cases from there.Also, smart lockdown was lifted from 11 other areas in the district.

The officials appealed the people to observe standard operating procedures, including wearing facemasks, social distancing and adopt other safety steps to stem the spike of coronavirus pandemic in the area and save precious lives.