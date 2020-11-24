IGP for transparent recruitment to police dept

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Inam Ghani has said that the recruitment process should be made more transparent to make capable and hardworking human resource a part of Punjab Police.

Chairing a meeting on welfare and recruitment of police force at Central Police Office here on Monday, the IGP said, “The services of psychologists should also be used for better analysis of mental abilities of candidates in interview session. Those responsible for deliberate delays in cases related to obtaining leave of employees, GP fund and financial assistance do not deserve any concession and a strict departmental action will not be avoided. In view of growing dangers of Corona, officers and personnel on duty in police offices, units, police stations and field across the province should be assured of precautionary measures against Corona and they should be provided with face masks, sanitizers and safety kits. And there should be no interruption in the supply of other safety equipment in this regard.”

He said if any district needs resources or assistance in providing security equipment for protection against Corona, it should immediately contact with Central Police Office and ensure timely measures under its supervision to keep all DPOs force safe from Corona. He directed the DIG IT to upgrade all the software related to the welfare of the force and integrate it with the central HRMS system of the force with an advanced feature so that the details of beneficiaries (officials) of the welfare branch can be updated in their accounts. He said that a detailed report of pending or delayed welfare projects in all the districts of the province should be sent to the Central Police Office within a week so that those responsible could be held accountable.

During the meeting, Additional IG Establishment and Welfare and Finance Azhar Hameed Khokhar briefed the IG Punjab on professional matters.

uniform: Punjab IGP Inam Ghani has ordered all officers and personnel of the executive staff in central police office and all field formations and sections to wear uniform while on duty. He said uniform is an important part of the discipline force and it is the responsibility of all command officers to ensure compliance with it and all unit chiefs, RPOs ,CPOs and DPOs ensure implementation of uniform SOP by their subordinate staff at any cost and never delay departmental action against the violators. On the direction of the IGP, DIG Headquarters has sent a letter to Additional IGs including CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and other officers concerned in which it has been directed that only officers and personnel posted in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, Investigation Punjab and Safe City Authority are exempted from wearing uniforms while executive staff working in all other units, offices and departments must wear uniforms.