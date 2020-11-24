‘All sides must uphold truth for Afghan peace’

LAHORE:Tanzim Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Sheikh, while commenting on a recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Afghanistan, said, “in order to bring peace to Afghanistan all sides must take the side of the truth and justice.”

In a statement, he noted that the Afghan masses have been fighting a four-decade long war to expel foreign invaders and to win genuine freedom from their puppet rulers. Afghans would not allow puppet rulers any more, he said, adding that all foreign forces must end their occupation of Afghanistan and return the government to legitimate representatives of people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan should have sternly told the Kabul regime to ensure that its soil would not be used to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan, as Islamabad had watertight evidence that India had been sponsoring and facilitating terrorism in Pakistan via Afghanistan killing thousands of innocent Pakistanis. He said Pakistan must provide all evidence (regarding Indian sponsorship and facilitation of terrorism in Pakistan) to the United Nations and demand that India should not only be blacklisted for perpetrating the criminal acts but also awarded further punitive action.