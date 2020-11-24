50pc staff of offices to work from home

LAHORE:The Punjab government on Monday ordered all public and private offices to follow the policy of ‘work from home for 50pc of the staff’ in view of Covid-19 resurgence. In this regard, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020 and with the approval of the chief minister, directed that all public / private offices shall follow the policy of "work from home for 50pc of the staff. This order shall come into force immediately throughout the province. This order shall be widely publicized for information of the general public.