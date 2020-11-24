close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
November 24, 2020

4 police officials promoted

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
November 24, 2020

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Monday pinned the badges to four police officials for their promotion in next ranks.A simple ceremony was held at Central Police Office here and IGP formally pinned badges to the four newly promoted officials. DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIGs, SSPs and SPs attended the ceremony.

Latest News

More From Islamabad