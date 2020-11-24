4 police officials promoted

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Monday pinned the badges to four police officials for their promotion in next ranks.A simple ceremony was held at Central Police Office here and IGP formally pinned badges to the four newly promoted officials. DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIGs, SSPs and SPs attended the ceremony.