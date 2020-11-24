PNCA delays annual art festival

Islamabad:The Pakistan National Council of the Arts has announced the postponement of the annual art festival over the increasing COVID-19 cases in the federal capital.

According to it, the event's postponement comes in light to the government's decision to ban large public gatherings over serious health risks for visitors, artists and management. "In order to safeguard the health of the audience and staff, the management of PNCA has decided to cancel all events until further instructions/orders are issued by the government. We hope that the artists and guests will understand it."