Musical ceremony to bid farewell ‘Kavaan’ held

Islamabad:A musical ceremony to bid farewell to 'Kavaan' an elephant of Islamabad zoo was arranged here on Monday at Marghazar Zoo.

In his brief address, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam, who was chief guest on the occasion, said Kavaan will be leaving for Cambodia on November 29.He said Sri Lanka had gifted Kavaan to Pakistan around 35 years ago but now Kavaan is near to his retirement age.

Normally elephant’s living age is between 40-45 years. “Our main purpose to shift Kavaan to other country is that he should live in natural habitat and remain happy in days to come,” he said.

He said the area where Kavaan was going about 25000 acre as it is a herd animal which faces issues when live alone. Kavaan got mentally sick when lived alone and had various health issues.

But now Kavaan has been declared by the relevant committee to travel to Cambodian sanctuary, he added. Minister further said Kavaan was the centre of attraction among people however it is a sad day but he has to go.

He said Russian chartered plane would take Kavaan to Cambodia. According to Amir Khalil, a veterinary doctor, “When I came in contact with Kaavan, it was moving head on right and left side for 18 hours in a day due to which it was going through various psychological issues. Now it feels quite better and also developed a positive change in its behavior otherwise it was infamous for its aggression towards the employees of the zoo.”