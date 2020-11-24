ANF arrests two smugglers, seizes drugs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday arrested two suspects and seized drugs in three separate raids. ANF joint director Abid Zulfiqar said that after receiving a tip-off about the smuggling of narcotics, they carried out a raid at a private courier company in Clifton and foiled a smuggling bid of the drugs from Karachi to abroad.
The officer said ANF officials seized 250 grammes of heroin concealed in a parcel (a bangles box) that had to be smuggled to Holland. Separately, ANF officials intercepted a truck on a tip-off, seized 25 kilogrammes of heroin and arrested a suspect, namely Jasif Sofi.
The ANF said the arrested suspect was a member of an interprovincial gang of smugglers. Meanwhile, in another raid, the ANF seized 750 kilogrammes of hashish and arrested a suspect, namely Javed Gul, in Sohrab Goth. The ANF joint director said cases against the arrested suspects had been registered at different police stations of the ANF, including Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Clifton.