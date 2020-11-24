Four injured after two parties clash in Korangi

Four people were injured on Monday during a clash between workers of two political parties in the Korangi area. According to police, the clash erupted when workers of one of the political parties tried to place their flag in Korangi Sector 48-A within the limits of the Zaman Town police station.

During the clash, workers of both the parties attacked each other with punches and sticks and threw stones. As a result, four workers of a political party were injured, who included 38-year-old Fahimuddin, 31-year-old Abid, 40-year-old Maqbool and 28-year-old Javed Jang Bahadur.

The incident caused panic and fear in the locality. A contingent of law enforcers including police and Rangers reached the crime scene and controlled the situation. However, no arrests had been made till this story was filed. Further investigations are under way.

Five suspects arrested

The Sindh Rangers announced they had arrested allegedly notorious bandits who were involved in a number of robberies and street crime cases. The spokesman for the paramilitary force said Rangers soldiers conducted intelligence-based raids with the local police in parts of District Central and arrested five suspects.

He said they first caught Muhammad Asif, alias Chitta, with the help of CCTV camera footage and shifted him to the Rangers headquarters for interrogation. The spokesman said that using the information provided by Asif, the soldiers arrested four of his accomplices, namely Nisar Khan, Saeed, Roni Ilyas and Michael.

He said the investigations show that the suspects had robbed a milk shop in Nazimabad in January, adding that they were clearly visible in the CCTV camera footage that the investigators had inspected earlier.

The spokesman said the suspects were also involved in a number of other robberies and street crime cases in different parts of the city, adding that they had been arrested and jailed several times in the past but always managed to get bail.

He said the soldiers had also seized weapons and ammunition found in the possession of the suspects, adding that the suspects and the seized items were later handed over to the local police for further action.