Seerat Week contest winners lauded

JHANG: District Education Authority CEO Nasim Ahmed Zahid Sunday congratulated the winners of Seerat contests. The CEO also lauded the efforts of heads of Government Girls High School, Habib, and Boys High School, Wasu, and parents of the students for winning the Seerat speech and quiz competitions. The contests were held at Qaid-e-Azam Academy for Education Development under Seerat Week celebrations. The CEO said both the winners were given Rs 100,000 each as Seerat scholarship by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar during a ceremony held at Awan-e-Iqbal Lahore, the other day.