Nobody can stop PDM Multan public meeting, says Gilani

MULTAN: Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani Sunday said nobody could stop the PDM Multan meeting and it would be held as per schedule.

Talking to reporters during a PP-215 workers convention, the former PM said despite all obstructions and refusal of the officers concerned, a glorious historic meeting was held in Peshawar.

He said there will be a meeting in Multan too and no one can counter the power of the people.

He said PDM meeting will be held on November 30 in Multan in any case. If arrests are made, there will be rallies in every city, he warned. He said the PFM Multan meeting will be of historical significance.

South Punjab PPPP general secretary Natasha Daultana applied to get permission to held meeting. Condoling ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz

and other family members, he said the death of

his mother is a great tragedy. He said during the last election in Multan, the PPP had held a house full meeting at Multan stadium alone.

He said the PDM movement was fighting for human rights, implementation of the constitution, eradication of poverty and freedom of the press.

To a query, he said f the government's statement that opposition rallies were the cause of increase in coronavirus, then it should be stated who was responsible for the increase in corona where rallies were not taking place. Gilani urged the officers to pay attention to good governance.

