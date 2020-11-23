close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
November 23, 2020

CDA seals seven illegal asphalt plants

Islamabad

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed seven asphalt and concrete mixing plants operating in the city without having ‘no objection certificate’ (NoC) from the civic agency.

A joint operation was carried out in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration that sealed three plants along Srinagar highway and four near Sangjani, an official in CDA told this agency.

The action was taken after serving prior notices to the asphalt and concrete plants'' owners to close down the work itself, he said. During the first phase, the plants were being sealed immediately, while in the second phase it will be demolished, he said. "All the enforcement teams were directed to take stern and indiscriminate action against illegal plants in their jurisdictions, which were causing distress to the environment," he observed.

