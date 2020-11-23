Sajid puts KP close to win over Central Punjab

KARACHI: Off-spinner Sajid Khan produced his career-best match figures when he picked 10-157 to put Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the brink of a victory against holders Central Punjab on the third day of their fourth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at UBL Sports Complex on Sunday.

Sajid, who had taken 5-56 in first innings, snared 6-101 in the second innings to enable KP to dismiss Central Punjab for 248 in 85.2 overs after resuming their second innings at 65-5 to set 171-run target for KP who were 108-3 at stumps.

Central Punjab had conceded 78-run first innings lead. Mohammad Saad (77) and Saad Nasim (52) spurred Central Punjab’s recovery and lifted them from a precarious situation, adding 80 runs for the sixth wicket stand. Saad hit ten fours from 190 balls while Saad Nasim struck ten fours from 70 deliveries. Bilawal Iqbal then hit fine 48 not out off 91 balls, striking six fours and one six. Besides Sajid’s heroics, Arshad Iqbal got 3-42 in 14 overs.

Chasing an easy target KP were 108-3, at close, still needing 63 more to seal their second triumph in the season. Accomplished batsman Adil Amin was at the crease on 39 which came off 85 balls and had seven fours. Mehran Ibrahim was at the other end with him on 13. Earlier, opener Musaddiq Ahmad struck 24. Spinner Ahmad Safi got 3-63 in 12 overs.

At National Stadium, Sindh secured a substantial 88-run lead when after posting 383 they dismissed Southern Punjab for 295 in 86 overs after resuming the day at 148-2. Zain Abbas, who was batting on 75, fell for 95, hitting 14 fours from 162 balls. Salman Ali Agha hit 67 off 89 balls, hammering 12 fours. Saif Badar, who was not out on 27 on Saturday, smacked 43 off 84 balls, clobbering eight fours. Fast bowler Tabish Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 4-83. Shah Nawaz Dhani (3-74) and spinner Abrar Ahmad (2-119) also bowled well.

Sindh in their second innings rode on the superb 121 from Sharjeel Khan to reach 190-3, for an overall lead of 278. Sharjeel hammered 16 fours and three sixes in his 126-ball fine feat, his 12th first-class century in his 79th outing. Saud Shakeel was batting on 45 which he scored off 99 balls, hammering three fours. Bilawal Bhatti, spinner Zahid Mahmood and Salman Ali Agha got one wicket each.

At NBP Sports Complex, Northern conceded a huge 143-run lead when they were folded for 275 in their first innings after resuming at 196-6 in response to Balochistan’s massive first innings total of 418. Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with a solid 67 off 166 balls, hitting four fours. Faizan Riaz, before that, had hit 78. Spinner Kashif Bhatti claimed 4-114.

Balochistan were at 223-4 at stumps in their second innings, for an overall lead of 366. Azeem Ghumman once again missed a hundred when he got run out for 91. He hit ten fours from 125 balls. He added 113 runs for the third wicket association with Akbar-ur-Rehman who was at the crease on 80. Akbar had hammered eight fours and two sixes from 89 deliveries. Waqas Ahmad, Mohammad Nawaz and Sarmad Bhatti got one wicket each.