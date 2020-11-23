‘India worst country for minorities’

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Deputy Secretary Information Rana Akhtar Hussain has said that India has become the most insecure country in the world for minorities.

In a statement issued in Sunday, he said it was becoming impossible for all minorities especially Muslims to live in India. Rana Akhtar Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan was exposing the ideology of Hitler of the subcontinent Modi, the master of Hindutva ideology, and atrocities being perpetrated on the minorities living in India at every forum including the United Nations. By constructing dams, Indian is also openly violating the Indus Basin Agreement, the PTI leader said.

The world community must take off its blindfold and play its role in stopping the atrocities being perpetrated on India's minorities, he said, adding the world should also take notice of the cruelties being committed by India in Indian-Held Kashmir.