22 corona patients die in Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE:Twenty-two COVID19 patients died and 553 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.

The death toll reached 2,848, while confirmed cases reached 114,010 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SH Department, 13,865 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,849,653 in the province.