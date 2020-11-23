22 corona patients die in Punjab in 24 hours

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Twenty-two COVID19 patients died and 553 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.
The death toll reached 2,848, while confirmed cases reached 114,010 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SH Department, 13,865 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,849,653 in the province.