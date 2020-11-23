Two women die in road accident

LAHORE:Two women were run over and killed by a speeding truck in the Manawan area on Sunday.

The two women, Naseem Fayyaz, 60, and her daughter-in-law Shazia Shehzad, 30, were on their way home on a motorcycle driven by a man, 65-year-old Fayyaz, when a rashly-driven truck hit and killed them. Fayyaz suffered injures who was removed to hospital. The bodies were removed to the morgue.

The truck driver managed to escape leaving his vehicle behind the scene. Police impounded the truck and launched an operation for the arrest of the accused driver. 234 persons held last month: Vehari police claimed to have arrested 234 persons, including 27 criminals of A category and 207 of B category, in the last month.

In the last month, Vehari police traced 212 cases and recovered loot worth more than Rs 5.8million. Police arrested 128 illegal arms holders and 210 drug pushers. Implementing the National Action Plan, 46 cases were registered out of which 19 cases were registered for violation of Loudspeaker Act, 23 cases for violation of Tenancy Act, one case of graffiti and three cases of violation of Security Ordinance. Twenty-four cases of fireworks, 255 cases of speeding, 43 cases of electricity theft, two cases of overcharging and 11 cases of gambling were registered. Around 24 cases against illegal petrol agencies and illegal decanting of gas were also registered. Fifty-two cases were registered on violation of the rules with respect to smog.