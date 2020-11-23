close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2020

Plea for HEC equivalence certificate

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2020

LAHORE:A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking equivalence certificate from Higher Education Commission (HEC) pertaining to a master degree in law obtained from a foreign university.

Sheraz Zaka advocate said in his petition that he secured an LLM degree from Cardiff University (UK) and got admission to Government College University for the Master of Philosophy (Mphil) in Politics. However, university administration refused to issue role number slip for the midterm exams, asking the petitioner-lawyer to present an equivalence certificate from HEC.

