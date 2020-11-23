Poor households spend a major percentage of their meagre income on food. Since many people cannot afford to buy even a single meal, they let their children take menial jobs to earn some extra cash. Around 3.3 million children are engaged in child labour in Pakistan. These children work in brick kiln factories, carpet weaving centres, agricultural fields, local industries, etc. A majority of them also work as domestic help in houses. Pakistan has made some efforts to eliminate the worst forms of child labour, but it still has a long way to go. Even though it has passed laws that prohibit organisations and people from employing minor children, it has to take strict action to ensure that these laws are implemented in a better manner. These children deserve to live a stress-free life. We have to take all steps to ensure that they are being allowed to enjoy their childhood and are now forced into any kind of labour.

Fozia Batool

Islamabad