Efforts underway worldwide to ensure law to end blasphemy: Ashrafi

LAHORE: On instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, endeavours and coordination is being made worldwide to ensure legislation against Islamophobia and to end blasphemy, regarding sanctity of the holy places of all the heavenly religions, said Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Addressing a ceremony, organised here on Sunday at Catholic Church from Arch Bishop Sibestuan Francis Shaw, Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that freedom of expression does not mean to undermine the sanctity of the heavenly scriptures and religions. He said that on instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, coordinated efforts are being made worldwide to ensure legislation against blasphemy and keep check on elements making sacrilegious caricatures and blasphemous images.

Ashrafi also welcomed resumption of coordination between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, adding that Pakistan had stable relations with all Arab countries and baseless rumours can't disturb stability of relations between Pakistan and Arab world. He also urged on overseas Pakistanis, residing in Gulf countries, not to make comments on internal and external issues of these countries on social media websites. Commenting on assassination instances of Qadiyanis in Peshawar and Nankana Sahib, Tahir Ashrafi said that Constitution of Pakistan has categorically defined rights for minorities and Muslims living in Pakistan, adding that any individual, group and Organisation can't be allowed to impose their will on other segments of society forcefully.

At Catholic Church ceremony, Ashrafi was also flanked by Chairman Pakistan Council of Churches Bishop Azad Marshall, Father James Chunan, Pastor Shahid Maharaj, Sardar Sikandar Singh of Pakistan Sikh Community leader, Hindu Community leader Dr Munawar Chand Bhagat, Laal Khokhar and Muslim Ulema, including Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Zubair Abid, Abdul Qayyum Farooqi, Dr Sohail Ahmed Raza from Minhajul Quran.

Speaking on this occasion, Tahir Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been committed to unite the Muslim Ummah and for this very purpose government of Pakistan, instead of taking any prompt action on blasphemy issue from French president, making coordinated efforts to take a unanimous stance with support of entire Muslim world. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was exalted as Rehmatul Al-Alameen and leadership of different religions has condemned blasphemous caricatures from France and sacrilegious remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Leadership of different religions has agreed that freedom of expression does not mean to undermine sanctity of prophets and religions. Agreement between Pope and Sheikhul Azhar in Dubai and declaration of world conference, which held in aegis of World Islamic League in Makkah called for honour and respect for sanctity of all the religions.

Contrary to other parts of the world, situation of religious harmony is much better in Pakistan. Citing example of India, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that 200 churches in India were burnt to ashes and 50 pastors were burnt alive. Similarly situation of Muslims and lower casts in India is very miserable who are being killed mercilessly by Hindu dominating mobs.

Responding to a question, Ashrafi said that Pakistan's relations with Arab countries are very stable, adding that owing to COVID-19, some Arab countries have limited visa facilities for Pakistan.

On this occasion, leadership of Hindu Community and Christian community including Bishop Sibestuan Francis Shaw, Bishop Azad Marshall, Father James Chunan, Shahid Maharaj, Sardar Sikandar Singh and others termed designation of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony as good omen for minorities in Pakistan. They stated that Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi will play the role of bridge between Muslims and non-Muslim communities of Pakistan.