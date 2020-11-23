Sami Aslam’s deal with USA Cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan Test cricketer Sami Aslam has struck a deal with USA Cricket that will see him spend the better part of the next three years in the United States and then gain eligibility to represent their national team in ODI and T20I cricket.

Aslam, 24, recently decided to quit Pakistan’s domestic cricket in favour of moving to the US as he was distraught at being demoted to Balochistan’s Second XI for the National T20 Cup.

Sources said that Aslam is entering an arrangement with US authorities that will see him spend two years and 10 months playing league cricket in the States and eventually represent the US.