Delegations lodge protest with French Embassy daily

ISLAMABAD: The administration in the federal capital facilitates delegations daily from different parts of the country to lodge protests with the French Embassy against President Macron and his policies.

These delegations are provided access to the Diplomatic Enclave here in the Red Zone after strict scrutiny. They visit the embassy on a regular basis and the French mission has received hundreds of such pages in last two months.

Sources said that the protest letters were still pouring in.

French Ambassador Marc Barety, who has completed his tenure in Pakistan two months ago and he may be leaving Islamabad in a couple of weeks, has been advised not to leave the capital without prior intimation to the authorities’ concerned.

French diplomats and staff of the mission have also been asked not to move out of the diplomatic enclave without prior intimation. They have been advised further not to roam about in the diplomatic enclave unnecessarily although they haven’t been confined to their mission. The embassy has reduced the number of staff engaged from the host country in view of the security situation and corona pandemic.

The sources said that French Embassy is in constant contact with the Foreign Office and conveying its apprehensions and fears time-to-time with regard to the security despite the best possible arrangements have been put in place by the administration. The embassy has already been provided special security in the fortified enclave, the sources added.