CS takes notice of overcharging for flour

LAHORE : On the report of a government organisation deputed to monitor price control measures, the Punjab chief secretary took notice of the sale of flour

at higher than the officially-fixed price in some areas of Lahore and ordered the authorities to take stern action against those found involved in profiteering.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting on price control here on Saturday. With the indication of those overcharging consumers for flour in Tajpura and some other parts of the City, the Urban Unit CEO presented the spot price survey report in the meeting. According to the report, flour is selling at the price fixed by the government in all other districts of the province.

The chief secretary said the Special Branch, Intelligence Bureau, and Urban Unit have been assigned to monitor the prices and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar. He said that the field officers should keep a close watch on the prices, availability and quality of essential items in the open market too besides the Sahulat bazaars.

The CS directed that in the light of the report of the Forecasting Committee, all the deputy commissioners prepare a list of demand and supply of essential commodities in their districts for the whole year to ensure there is no shortage of any item. “The short supply is the main reason for the increase in prices," he maintained.

He asked the officers to continue overseeing the auction process in the fruits and vegetable markets to check prices.

The industries secretary briefed the meeting that due to the measures taken by the government, flour and sugar are available in abundance in the open market, and provision of vegetables, fruits, and other items at discounted rates in the Sahulat bazaars has brought relief to the common man.

He said that according to the report of the Forecasting Committee, prices of potatoe, tomatoe and onion would come down after an increase in their supply in Punjab by the end of November. He said that so far 33,000 metric tonnes of imported sugar has reached the districts out of which 27,000 metric tonnes have been sold.

The additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of food and agriculture departments, director food Punjab and special secretary of agriculture marketing also attended the meeting. The South Punjab additional chief secretary, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined the meeting through video link.