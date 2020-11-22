Former MPA granted bail in housing scam

Rawalpindi : The Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Rawalpindi Masroor Zaman has accepted the bail of former MPA from PML-N Sarfraz Afzal in illegal housing society scam on Saturday.

The court has accepted the bail application of former MPA on medical grounds and directed to submit surety bonds of Rs500,000. A day back, the court sent former MPA to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The court had rejected the request of physical remand of Sarfraz Afzal in illegal housing society scam and ordered Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to send the accused to Adiala Jail. During arguments, ACE failed to convince the court to cancellation of bail application of former MPA. Similarly, in last hearing, ACE also failed to convince court to grant physical remand of the accused. The court rejected all arguments of ACE and accepted the bail of former MPA. The ACE officials on Tuesday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal in a case of alleged financial fraud.

Circle officer Zahid Zahoor arrested Chaudhary Sarfraz Afzal with a heavy contingent of police under the supervision of ACE Rawalpindi director.

According to ACE, the accused had built an illegal housing society without NOC, registration and approval after occupying over 200-Kanal land of the Forest Department and Nullah Leh. It has been alleged that the accused had inflicted a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer in tax embezzlement. The ACE officials told that case against eleven accomplices of the suspect has also been filed.

Earlier, on November 16, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had arrested another PML-N leader, Ahsan Raza Khan on the charges of constructing an illegal commercial market and a housing scheme.