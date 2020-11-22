Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s funeral prayers held under tight security

LAHORE : Police made unprecedented security arrangements on the occasion of funeral prayers and burial of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi here on Saturday.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan and other senior police officers remained in the field. Ashfaq Khan inspected the security arrangements made at various places of the City, including the residence of late Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Yateem Khana Chowk, Chauburji, Kutchery Chowk and Greater Iqbal Park.

The DIG Operations said that three SPs, 14 DSPs, 31 SHOs, 116 upper sub-ordinates and 890 other police personnel were deployed.

People were allowed to attend the funeral prayers after security check. Dolphin Squad and PRU teams ensured effective patrolling on the funeral route, Greater Iqbal Park and its environs. Snipers were also deployed. Jawans in plain-clothes were also on duty. In order to maintain law and order and ensure the safety to the citizens, search and sweep operations were also carried out at various places of the City throughout the night. The DIG Operations commended the Lahore police for foolproof security arrangements. He said that all the operational units of the police remained on high alert and showed excellent teamwork.

The best working relationship was also observed among police, district administration, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and other institutions, he added.