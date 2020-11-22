close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
November 22, 2020

9 held for possessing illegal weapons

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
November 22, 2020

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police in its crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up nine persons from different areas besides recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession Police spokesman said Ganjmandi, Sadiqabad, Westridge, Civil Line, Morgah.

Wah Cantt, Saddar beroni launched a crackdown against illegal weapons holders and managed to arrest nice accused namely Usama Ali, Bilal Rauf, Sahhid, Bilal, Khan Wali, Osama, Azeem, Mutfara Aslam, Asif and recovered nine pistols of 30 bore with ammunition from their possession.

He said police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis on directions from the City Police Officer without any discrimination.

The spokesman said police would continue their operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders and would be sent behind bars.

Latest News

More From Islamabad