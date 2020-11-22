9 held for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police in its crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up nine persons from different areas besides recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession Police spokesman said Ganjmandi, Sadiqabad, Westridge, Civil Line, Morgah.

Wah Cantt, Saddar beroni launched a crackdown against illegal weapons holders and managed to arrest nice accused namely Usama Ali, Bilal Rauf, Sahhid, Bilal, Khan Wali, Osama, Azeem, Mutfara Aslam, Asif and recovered nine pistols of 30 bore with ammunition from their possession.

He said police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis on directions from the City Police Officer without any discrimination.

The spokesman said police would continue their operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders and would be sent behind bars.