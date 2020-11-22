Comstech workshop, exhibition to kick off on Tuesday

Islamabad: Realising the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the healthcare systems, COMSTECH is going to inaugurate a two-day workshop and exhibition on AI in healthcare in collaboration with Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology. It will be inaugurated at the COMSTECH headquarters, Islamabad on November 24, 2020.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Pakistan will grace the occasion as guest of honor.

This event is being organized under the kind patronage of Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman (FRS., N.I., H.I., S.I., T.I.), Chairman Prime Minister Task Force on Information Technology. Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Chaudhary (H.I., S.I., T.I.), Coordinator General Comstech and Prof. Dr. Shoab A. Khan, founder CARE, Islamabad are the chair and co-chair of the event respectively.

The objective of this International workshop and exhibition is to bring together the researchers, industrialists, and practitioners interested in the specification, design, and development of AI to cultivate smart healthcare systems that will improve personal healthcare in a better way.

Intelligent hospital management, health software architecture, framework, design & engineering, internet of things for healthcare, intelligent technologies for healthcare, programming paradigms and tools for health applications, automated diagnosis and prediction, and data discovery are the main themes of the workshop.

Dr. Atif Mashkoor, Johannes Kepler University, Austria, and Professor Ashiq Anjum, University of Leicester, UK, are the resource persons among others.

The agenda of the event includes technical talks, exhibition of AI products/Services, poster presentation, and training session on AI for health.

Healthcare professionals, students, researchers, young entrepreneurs and policymakers from Pakistan and the OIC member countries will participate.