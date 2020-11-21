Wheat to be cultivated on 16.2m acres: minister

MULTAN: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Friday said all possible resources are being utilised for the cultivation of wheat on 16.2 million acres of land this year. The minister said under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program, Rs 12.54 billion has been allocated to increase wheat production per acre at the national level. During the current financial year in Punjab province, a significant amount of Rs 80 crore is being provided to farmers on approved varieties of seeds and other agricultural inputs on subsidy. Addressing a gathering at Kabirwala in connection with the Agriculture Growing Campaign jointly organized by the Department of Agriculture and Engro Fertilizer, the minister said increase in wheat production was inevitable to meet the nutritional needs of the growing population of the country. Keeping in view the financial interest of the farmers, the government has increased the subsidy price of wheat to Rs 1,650 per quintal this year. Billions of rupees subsidy is also being provided on fertilizers, he maintained. The minister said 80 percent subsidy was being provided for the purchase of 500 rice shredders and 500 happy cedars for the cultivation of wheat in the paddy fields. He said orders have been issued to departments concerned to ensure availability of quality agricultural interventions in markets. As a result of strict monitoring of the markets, strict legal action is being taken against the elements involved in the disgusting business of mixing fertilizer and pesticides. On the occasion, Director General, Agriculture Extension, Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali said field teams of the Department of Agriculture Extension are committed to provide modern agricultural knowledge to the farmers.