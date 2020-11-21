Two drug traffickers arrested; charas recovered

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police arrested two drug smugglers in an injured condition following an encounter at the National Highway near Sukkur and recovered hashish from their possession.

Briefing newsmen, Senior Superintendent Police, Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo, said that the police were tipped about a drug smuggling attempt on the National Highway. Acting on information, the police tried to stop the smugglers heading for Karachi from Peshawar. But they attacked the police which was retaliated, injuring two of the suspects who were later arrested. They were identified as Muhammed Rasool Afridi and Visal Afridi of Peshawar.SSP Samoo claimed recovering 13kg high quality Hashish and two pistols from their car.