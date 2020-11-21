Accreditation Council team visits PFI

PESHAWAR: The Evaluation Team for on-Site Accreditation of (National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council NAEAC) of the Higher Education Council has visited Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI).

The purpose was to evaluate the BS Forestry Degree Program at the PFI, Peshawar, said a press release. Safdar Ali Shah, ADG Education, welcomed the team while convener for the AIC team, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, secretary, NAEAC, shared the tool kit with the faculty and officers of PFI. Dr Mamoona Wali, Director, Forest Education, PFI elaborated the facilities available for students and undertraining officers. Up to 3,382 students have been trained in forestry degree so far. These included 122 foreigners and 144 women. The institute has state-of-art facilities, she added. Javaid Anwar, Director General, PFI, presented vote of thanks. The AIC NAEAC team members expressed pleasure at the facilities available for research and academic facilities of the institute, the standard and quality of forestry education.