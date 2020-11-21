Mansehra female education dept honoured

The Mansehra’s female education department has been declared second-best in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa performance-wise.

“Thanks to teachers, students and low grade employees who remained regular and punctual at respective schools throughout the year and we could secure this great distinction among 35 districts in the province,” Naghmana Sardar, the district education officer, told reporters here on Friday. She said the ranking analysis was based on quality education, regularity of teachers and other staff along with performance of the students in the curricula and co-curricular activities during the corresponding period. Naghmana Sardar told reporters that Mansehra was in the lead in the province with the highest middle, primary and high and higher secondary girl’s schools, teachers and lower grade employees in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and such an achievement was a big milestone. “There are a total of 795 primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools in the district where over 78,782 girls’ students have been receiving a quality education under the dedicated teachers,” the official.