Ahmed Baig continues to lead at Pakistan Open Golf

RAWALPINDI: Ahmed Baig of PAF Skyview Golf Club Lahore Friday hanged on to a two-stroke lead with youngster Taimoor Khan of PAF Peshawar closing down the gap following the second round of the Pakistan Open Golf here at the Pindi Golf Course.

Ahmed is leading the table with a two-day aggregate of four under 140 as on Friday he again carded two under 70. Some ups and downs finally saw him settling for two under which was enough for him to retain the lead at the leaderboard for the second successive day.

He hit birdies on hole 1st, 4th, 9th, 12th, 13th and 18th but messed up as he double bogied the 14th hole and also bogied the 8th and 15th holes to get yet another two under for the second successive day.

It was Taimoor who impressed the most on the second day with a score of three under 69 to get an aggregate two under for 36 holes. Back-to-back birdies on the 5th and 6th holes gave him an early cushion but Taimoor spoiled his good work by sinking bogies on the 7th and 8th. Taimoor was quick to bounce back getting another birdie on the 9th to get a score of two-under on the front nine. He was seen carding another birdie on the 11th to get dayâ€™s best three-under in the four-day Open.

Pakistan No 1 Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad Golf Club was a further stroke behind. He carded par 72 followed by his one under 71 on the opening day to get a score of one under 143 for two days.

Muhammad Ishfaq (Airman143), Muhammad Nazir (Islamabad Club-145) and Sajjid Khan (Islamabad Club-145) were further behind following the leaders.

Amateurs were also flexing their muscles with the professional as only three were left when the orgainsers applied the cut following the second round.

Umar Khokhar of Pindi Club was occupying 7th position with two over after two days. Ralfay Raja of Pindi Club was ten over while the third was Salman Jahangir (Gymkhana Lahore â€” ten over).