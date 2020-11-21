Talks on Pak-Afghan PTA items’ list soon: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Following the Prime Minister’s visit to Kabul, Ministry of Commerce would start engaging all stakeholders on items to be placed on the proposed Pak-Afghan Perennial Trade Agreement (PTA), starting next week, country’s top commerce official said on Friday.

“We are looking at engineering, pharmaceutical, cement, building materials, fruit and vegetables for enhancing the trade liberalisation between both of the countries,” said Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, in a tweet.

“I request all the stakeholders to be prepared for discussions through video link.”

Earlier on Thursday, the commerce adviser had said that PTA between two countries would be finalised by the end of January 2021, while he had also expressed hoped that Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) would also be signed around the same time.

It must be noted that a trade delegation, headed by the commerce adviser, was in Kabul for a two-day visit to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade ties with their counterparts in Afghanistan.

The 7th Meeting of the Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Cooperation Authority (APTTCA) was held in Kabul after a break of more than four years. During the official talks, extensive and fruitful deliberations were held on the whole spectrum of bilateral trade and investment relations including formalising of the informal cross-border trade.

“Held an extensive round of discussions with the concerned officials and a 1-on-1 meeting with H.E. the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani.

Many understandings reached on several issues relating to trade & transportation,” the adviser said in a message posted on the social media website Twitter after his Kabul tour.

Dawood, during his visit, also held meetings with Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), speaker of Da Afghan Wolesi Jirga, and the governor of Afghan central bank.