Sat Nov 21, 2020
Stalled work

Newspost

 
It is unfortunate that Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials and government representatives have taken no notice of stalled development work in Islamabad’s Sector G-14/1. The people who have bought the plots are still unable to make their dream of owning a home come true.

We wanted to live in our own place with our children in the later phase of our life. Unfortunately, the project which was launched around 16 years ago has still not seen any development work.

Muqaddam Khan

Swabi

