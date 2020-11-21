Recently, Russian troops arrived in Pakistan for two-week-long military exercise. This shows that in international relations, nothing lasts forever. In the 1980s, Pakistan was a frontline state against the erstwhile Soviet Union’s occupation of Afghanistan. That misadventure contributed to the breakup of the Soviet Union. Then, no one could have predicted that the Soviet Union’s successor state, Russia, and Pakistan would become close friends. But, today, they are enjoying good relations. Also, at that time, India was a long-time member of the former Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) from its independence till 1989. During this period, it never had closer ties with the US. On the other hand, Pakistan had cordial relations with the US from the late 1940s onwards.

Today, however, India has joined hands with the US and the two other countries have formed an alliance to counter the giant powerhouse of the East. Pakistan should reassess its international relations and make strategies in an intelligent manner.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore