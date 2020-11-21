Jang Groupâ€™s security supervisor among four dead in road accidents

The Jang Groupâ€™s security supervisor and a teenage boy were among four people who died in motorcycle accidents on Friday .

According to police, Jang Group security supervisor Gul Islam, 35, died and another man was critically wounded when their motorcycles collided with each other near the SM Law College within the remits of the Aram Bagh police station on Friday morning.

The casualties were taken to the CHK, where doctors pronounced one of them dead on arrival while the other was admitted withcritical injuries. Aram Bagh SHO Panwar Kumar said the accident took place when the two motorcycles collided with each other. He added that the other motorcyclist was identified as Qamar, 27, and he was critically injured.

In another accident, a teenage boy died on the spot when a speedy trailer truck hit his motorcycle near Gulshan-e-Hadeed Morr in Steel Town. The body was shifted to JPMC for medico-legal formalities where the deceased was identified as 17-year-old Naveed, son of Waheed.

According to the victimâ€™s father, the teenager was going to play cricket with his friends in Steel Town when the accident took place. Police said the driver responsible for the accident fled but they impounded the trailer truck. A 53-year-old man, Ansar Ahmed, son of Saeed Anwar, passed away when a dumper truck hit his motorcycle near Manzil Pump in Landhi.

In another accident, a man, Abdul Qayyum, 58, son of Faiz Muhammad, died when a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle near Mawach Morr in Baldia Town. The body was moved to the Civil Hospital.