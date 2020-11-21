close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

PML-N MNA, workers bailed in NAB office case

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

LAHORE:Anti-Terrorism Court Friday granted interim bail to another PML-N MNA and party workers accused in NAB office clash case. The court has granted interim bail to PML-N MNA Abid Kotla and three party workers by 23 November. A clash erupted between the PML-N workers and law-enforcement agencies on 11 August when PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB Lahore office. Later, police had booked 300 PML-N workers, including Maryam and 187 others.

Latest News

More From Lahore