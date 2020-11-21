PML-N MNA, workers bailed in NAB office case

LAHORE:Anti-Terrorism Court Friday granted interim bail to another PML-N MNA and party workers accused in NAB office clash case. The court has granted interim bail to PML-N MNA Abid Kotla and three party workers by 23 November. A clash erupted between the PML-N workers and law-enforcement agencies on 11 August when PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB Lahore office. Later, police had booked 300 PML-N workers, including Maryam and 187 others.