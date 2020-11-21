Chaudhry Sarwar lauds GCU VC for merit-based admissions

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar appreciated the efforts of Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi for ensuring 100 per cent merit-based admissions, even on sports and co-curricular seats, in the current year.

“It’s not an easy task but a person appointed on merit ensures merit, and my fullest support is with my vice-chancellors who don’t take any pressure and ensure merit in appointments and admissions,” said the Punjab governor while addressing a ceremony organised by the Old Ravians Union (ORU) in honour of GCU VC Prof Asghar Zaidi at the university’s Salam Hall.

The Punjab governor also highlighted the work done by VCs and medical health professionals in fight against COVID-19. He said the coronavirus telemedicine helpline established by the Governor’s House was a huge success.

He also lauded the vision of Prof Zaidi for establishing the Mental Health Helpline for providing free online counselling services to people for dealing with anxiety, stress, fear or other psychological issues arising due to the global pandemic of coronavirus and lockdown. He said that Prof Zaidi’s name was written on the Corona Warriors’ Wall in Governor’s House due to his untiring and sincere efforts in fight against the pandemic.

Prof Zaidi highlighted the need for establishing another girls’ hostel on the university campus, saying that a large number of girls from other cities secure admission in GCU on merit and face difficulties due to limited seats in girls’ hostel. He said that he could not ensure merit if he didn’t have support from the governor/chancellor, higher education minister and the HED secretary.

ORU President Ashfaq Mohlan and General Secretary Tayyab Rizvi also addressed the ceremony. Noted old Ravians, including former Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi, were also presented. Earlier, the Punjab governor inaugurated the new office of Old Ravians Union at University’s Meeting Rooms.