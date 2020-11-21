Minister urges use of modern technology to explore minerals

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Industries, Trade and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab is rich in mineral wealth and an accurate estimation and resource mapping of underground minerals with the help of modern technology is need of the hour.

The minister was chairing a meeting in the committee room of Punjab Investment Board here on Friday to review the performance of Mines and Minerals Department. Organisational structure, estimation and exploration of underground minerals, and issues of lease of sites were discussed. Mines and Minerals Department secretary, other officer and experts attended the meeting. The minister said recommendations will be made to the chief minister in consultation with the stakeholders for the exploration and utilisation of the reserves. Aslam Iqbal said that the department should take effective measures to increase its revenue. No effort should be spared to create facilities and provide relief to the weaker sections. He said that in order to provide shelter to the poor, the prices of cement, bricks, gravel and sand have to be monitored and every mafia that exploits the poor has to be thwarted.

World peace: Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Friday organised a Mehfil-e-Milad in connection with Seerat Week. Punjab Environment Minister Muhammad Rizwan was the chief guest on this occasion while Secretary Environment Muhammad Zahid Hussain, EPA DG Dr Khurram Shahzad and all the officials were present. The officials recited Na’ats. Punjab Environment Minister Muhammad Rizwan said that for the Ummah, the model of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beautiful beacon.

Condemning France for republication of profane sketches and the remarks of French President, the minister said the world peace depended on respecting each other’s religion and beliefs. If Europe and other western countries take pride in being part of the civilised world they should come up with strong protests against the French publication.

Talking to the participants, Secretary EPD Punjab Zahid Hussain said that a Muslim's faith cannot be completed unless he has the love for the Prophet (PBUH) in his heart. In his message, he said that the world could be made a haven of peace by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). During the event, COVID-19 SOPs were implemented.

IG: The inspector general of police Punjab has said that minority citizens living in all districts of the province are the beauty of Pakistani society whose protection and immediate solution to their problems are among the top priorities of Punjab Police.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Minority Commission at the Central Police Office. MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar was also present. During the meeting, issues of 5 per cent quota in government jobs and the cases filed by the minorities or against them were discussed.