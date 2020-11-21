Children’s Day event

LAHORE:Rights activists on Friday organised an event to celebrate International Children’s Day.

Child Rights motivators, trained by the Democratic Commission for Human Development (DCHD) and Pakistan Girl Guide Association (PGGA), presented their learnings, impacts and case studies through various performances and speeches. They analysed 30 years of Pakistan’s commitment to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The participants highlighted the gap that needed to be filled as per the State’s commitments to the Convention, presenting a Charter of Demands outlining the need for proper mechanism for birth registration, increase in the health and education budgets, concrete steps to eradicate all forms of neglect, abuse, exploitation and violence towards children, increase in girls’ age for marriage, steps to eradicate forced conversions and forced marriages, proper legislation for child labour and importance of inclusivity of disabled and minority children, amongst other rights. The Day was jointly celebrated this year by the Democratic Commission for Human Development (DCHD) and the Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) in collaboration with Save the Children.