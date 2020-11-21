CM Usman Buzdar opens Bahimmat Buzurg Plan

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated Bahimmat Buzurg Programme and distributed cards among the elderly women. Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister stated that a special fund had been set up with an initial amount of Rs2 billion to assist deserving senior citizens of 65 years and above.

Under this programme, needy senior citizens will be given a monthly stipend to alleviate their financial difficulties, he added. The chief minister emphasised that elderly women had been particularly included in this programme to make them self-reliant. He termed the programme a good omen saying that he was feeling happy. The government is inching closer to the goal of the state of Madina envisioned by PM Imran Khan, he said. The establishment of the state of Madina is a long and arduous journey but I am convinced that we will succeed in achieving this important goal, he stressed.

The chief minister said that the Riasat-e-Madina would be an exemplary State fulfilling its responsibility towards every citizen. He maintained that the respect and service to elders was a social as well as collective religious obligation. The provincial government has started Punjab Ehsas programme to fulfill the needs of deserving elders and other neglected segments.

Similarly, Nai Zindagi programme was launched for the rehabilitation of affectees of acid attacks and Bahimmat Buzurg is a part of Ehsas Programme, he added. It is a unique social pension initiative under Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) having no comparison in the past. The CM gave away certificates to DC Bahawalnagar and ADCs of Sialkot and Khushab for showing good performance concerning the start of Bahimmat Buzurg programme.

Vice-Chairman PSPA Ali Asjad Malhi said the programme was close to the heart of Usman Buzdar and another programme was going to be started to provide stipend, training and loan to differently-abled. The Punjab Human Capital Development Programme is the largest welfare initiative worth Rs52 billion. Monthly aid will be provided to needy elders under the Bahimmat Buzurg programme and they can receive cash from today, he added.

Bab-e-Lahore: Usman Buzdar inaugurated Bab-e-Lahore at Thokar Niaz Beg on Friday. Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, MPAs Sadia Sohail Rana and Nazir Chohan, LDA Vice-Chairman Sh Muhammad Imran, DG Ahmad Aziz Tarrar, Additional DG Farqaleet Mir, Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq Chohan and governing body member Aamer Riaz Qureshi were also present.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the welcome gate would leave a lasting impression on visitors. Thokar Niaz Beg junction has been redone and green areas are developed along the canal by adding street lights, palisade fencing and decorative lights.

Darood Shareef is also inscribed with steelwork on both sides of 130 feet wide and 60 feet high Bab-e-Lahore. It's a new identity of the provincial capital which withstood the ravages of the past rulers, he stated and announced embellishing other entry and exit points as well. The chief minister was also briefed about the salient features of the project.