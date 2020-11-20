Indian Army violates LoC: Indian media

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army Thursday violated Line of Control (LoC) and carried out "pinpointed strikes" on ‘suspected terror launchpads’ inside Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), Press Trust of India reported quoting sources in the Indian security establishment.

However, later the Indian Army retracted the report. Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh in a statement said that reports of Indian Army's action in the AJ&K across the LoC are fake.

Earlier this week on Saturday, Pakistan presented “irrefutable evidence” of Indian terrorism in the country. "Today we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and the international community through this dossier," said the foreign minister in a press conference along with Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar at the Foreign Office.

The press conference comes a day after the ISPR said that the Pakistan Army inflicted substantial losses on the Indian troops. It had also said that the losses were also reported by the Indian media.

"You can see a pattern of constant ceasefire violations," said Qureshi, adding that the dossier contains many details and some of them will be used at the "time of need". "We have information and evidence on which we can say that India is promoting state terrorism," said Qureshi. He added that India has developed a plan to destabilise Pakistan. DG ISPR said India is endeavouring to establish a onsortium of Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with proscribed dissident organisations of Balochistan united under the banner of Baloch Raaji Aajoie Sangar (BRAS) constituted in 2018.

DG ISPR Iftikhar said the Indian intelligence agencies are also trying to establish Daesh e Pakistan. "Recently, 20 Indian Daesh militants were relocated from India to camps along the Pak-Afgan border. These militants were handed over to Daesh Commander Sheikh Abdul Rahim alias Abdul Rehman Muslim Dost."