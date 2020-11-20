Corona could not diminish Pindiites shopping craze

Even the second wave of coronavirus pandemic could not curb the shopping craze of Pindiites. Right from children’s garments to branded clothes for men and women, woollen, and footwear, everything is available at discounted prices.

“Visit any of the busy markets in Saddar, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market Satellite Town, Murree Road, Saidpur Road, and Jamia Masjid Road; you will be amazed at the crowd of customers and the discounts offered by the retailers,” says Kiran Zahra.

“The sale and discount-on-sale offer by every retailer worth his name have come as a boon for customers. With the cold wave intensifying that is sure to stretch on until the end of January, the customers can now get the best buy,” says Aouj Fatima.

“The retailers are expecting a long span of winter, just as during the last couple of years. Therefore, as has been the practice, the retailers put up the discount sales right from the advent of this season. Nevertheless, with the cold wave intensifying this year, the customers are sure to get a good bargain,” says Semeen Ali.

“Everybody is keen to make the most of these sales, which offer customers a discount of anything between 10 to 50 percent. As a result, customers are availing of the best deals with discounts offered on not just on non-premium segments, but also on branded woollen,” says Sahar Batool.

“Regular clothes shops, as well as branded clothes outlets, are also offering good discounts. Various companies have also put up their sales on exhibition windows or stalls. So, for all those who were craving to buy the best of clothes can actually strike a good deal with these sales,” says Bano Rizvi.

“But how genuine are these sales? Though these sales lure customers with an offer of up to 50 percent off, very few articles are available at such a heavily discounted price. Most of the articles, especially in garments and shoes of latest designs, the discount is of 10 percent,” says Emaan Naqvi.

A shopkeeper in Saddar Hira Zaidi, on condition of anonymity, says, “We have to clear our old stocks and are left with no option but to sell them off at a discounted price or face loss, besides making arrangements to stock up the woollens for the next season. So the best bet is to put up a discount sale.”

Aalya Abbas says, “By and large all branded companies hike the prices of their goods by almost four times and then sell it to the retailer at the beginning of the season. The retailer gets a fixed percentage from the manufacturer, and during the sale, the retailer loses on the percentage of profit. But as the quantum of sale increases, he does not suffer much.”